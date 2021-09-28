Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 267 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of NVR worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,987.31 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,868.01 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,112.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4,934.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,303.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

