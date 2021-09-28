Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,924 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

PXD stock opened at $168.02 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

