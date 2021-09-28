Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) dropped 5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $408.50 and last traded at $408.50. Approximately 410,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,519,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.14.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,000 shares of company stock worth $119,699,120. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.02 and its 200 day moving average is $257.78. The stock has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

