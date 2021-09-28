monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 6.8%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $335.70 and last traded at $338.37. Approximately 3,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 177,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.09.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at $1,029,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at $52,686,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at $3,354,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at $47,316,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

