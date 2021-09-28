Monetary Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

