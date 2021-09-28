Monetary Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $174.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average is $162.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

