Monetary Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $224.71 and a one year high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

