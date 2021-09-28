Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

