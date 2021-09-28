MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $1,162.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00127363 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 190.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 233,979,469 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.