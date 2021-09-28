Montag & Caldwell LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,126 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 354,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 176,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,395,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

AAPL stock opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.68. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

