Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

