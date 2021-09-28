Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE MSD opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.