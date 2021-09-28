Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $191.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

