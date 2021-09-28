Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RYCEY. Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.50.
OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.97 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
