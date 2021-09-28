Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RYCEY. Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.50.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.97 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

