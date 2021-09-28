Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Reaches $0.0435 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $768,365.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00118839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 430,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

