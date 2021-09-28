Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,280 ($16.72). 16,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,438. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £680.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,358.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 110 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,595 ($2,083.88). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £299.20 ($390.91). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 299 shares of company stock valued at $409,775.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

