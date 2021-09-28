Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Lemonade by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.95. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $188.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.