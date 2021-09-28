Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 2,808 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

