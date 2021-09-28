Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 46 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,768.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35,363.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,788.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,586.13. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.70 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

