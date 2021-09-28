Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,974 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,974 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $3,748,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $232.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.82.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

