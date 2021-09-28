Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 753 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $701.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.03 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

