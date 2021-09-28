Mutual Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.6% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 103.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

NOW opened at $649.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

