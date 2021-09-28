Namecoin (NMC) Trading 21% Higher This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $20.43 million and approximately $12,779.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,800.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.49 or 0.01168617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.79 or 0.00657388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00306972 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00049927 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000836 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

