Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Nasdaq stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.08. 29,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

