National Asset Management Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Position in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Auddia worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of AUUD opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Auddia Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Auddia in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

