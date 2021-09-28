National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $103,000 Investment in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,912,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDI has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

INDI stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 0.18. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

