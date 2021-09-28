National Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,200 Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 131.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SNDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

SNDL stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 6.18. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

