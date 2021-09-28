National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.83

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$92.83 and traded as high as C$97.55. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$97.54, with a volume of 8,235,951 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$98.85.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$96.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.