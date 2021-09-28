National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post sales of $146.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.83 million to $151.40 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $109.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $553.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.98 million to $567.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $635.18 million, with estimates ranging from $565.79 million to $695.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSA. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

