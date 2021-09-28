Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $64,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $199.79. 37,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

