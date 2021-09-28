Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $118,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.39.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,104. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.