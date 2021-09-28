Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $60.05 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 482,936 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $60,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after buying an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $88,810,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $88,457,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 75,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

