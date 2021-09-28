Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 15,710 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $129,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded down $6.95 on Tuesday, hitting $349.82. 27,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,187. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.65. The stock has a market cap of $345.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

