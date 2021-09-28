Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 661,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,631 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $89,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $140.59. 79,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942,795. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.79. The company has a market cap of $341.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

