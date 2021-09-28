Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.53% of Nevro worth $30,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 1,523.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 38.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 318,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,967 shares during the period.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVRO opened at $121.57 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average of $143.95.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

