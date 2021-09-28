NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $201.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.13.

NIKE stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.84. NIKE has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $10,527,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

