Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 74,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,226,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,138,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,699,120. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $408.84 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.78.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

