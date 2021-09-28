Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.52

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $12.09. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 3,318 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nortech Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nortech Systems during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nortech Systems during the second quarter worth $89,000. 3.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

