Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.52

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $12.09. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 3,318 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nortech Systems in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nortech Systems in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

