North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.02

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.02 and traded as high as C$19.06. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$18.78, with a volume of 29,479 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.85. The firm has a market cap of C$533.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.4000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

