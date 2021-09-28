Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target (up from $1.10) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.88. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.26.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

