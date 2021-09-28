Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $394.64.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $360.11. 20,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,172. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

