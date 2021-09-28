NOV (NYSE:NOV) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOV. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.