Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $23.74

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $24.30. Nuvalent shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.98.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

