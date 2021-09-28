NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3,207.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.54.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

