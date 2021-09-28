O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Up 4.6%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.12. 13,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,306,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

