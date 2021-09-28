Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 6.5% Higher

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.64. 854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 991,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.54.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.