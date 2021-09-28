Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 6.5% Higher

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.64. 854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 991,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

