Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:OTV2 traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 107 ($1.40). 33,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,530. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.98 ($1.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.98. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

