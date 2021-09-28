Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:OTV2 traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 107 ($1.40). 33,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,530. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.98 ($1.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.98. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97.
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
