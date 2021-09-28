Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $241.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta has a 52-week low of $199.08 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

