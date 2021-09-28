Omni (OMNI) One Day Volume Reaches $3.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00006703 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,270 coins and its circulating supply is 562,954 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

